Maryland couple arrested after leaving one-year-old alone in hotel room

The Brief A Maryland couple was arrested in Grasonville after allegedly leaving their one-year-old unattended in a hotel room. Deputies say the couple admitted to leaving the child alone while they visited a nearby bar. Both were charged with reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor; the child was placed in the care of a family member.



A Maryland couple is facing charges after allegedly leaving their one-year-old child alone in a hotel room while they went to a nearby bar, according to the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff.

What we know:

Last Monday, June 16, around 9 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Hilton Garden Inn in Grasonville, following a report of possible child neglect.

A hotel employee told deputies that two guests — James Grant of Laurel and Carrie Zauner of Columbia — had left their child unattended in their room while they went to The Jetty Restaurant and Dock Bar.

Deputies traveled to the Jetty Restaurant and Dock Bar, where they found Grant and Zauner consuming alcoholic beverages.

The couple admitted to leaving their child alone in the hotel room, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies returned with the couple to the hotel and conducted a welfare check. The child was found asleep and alone in the room. A family member was called to take custody of the child.

What they're saying:

"It is beyond imagination that any parent would place their personal interests above the safety and wellbeing of their child," said Sheriff Gary Hofmann in a statement. "I commend hotel management for promptly alerting authorities and our deputies for responding swiftly and appropriately to ensure the child’s safety. The wellbeing of our most vulnerable will always remain a top priority."

Grant and Zauner were arrested at the scene. Both face charges of reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor.