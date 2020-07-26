Maryland county executive dies after months-long 'courageous battle'

article

A county executive on Maryland's Eastern Shore died Sunday morning after a months-long "courageous battle," his family says.

Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family, according to a statement.

"Well known for his spirit and tenacity, he had fought a courageous battle for several months," the statement reads.

The family said more information would be revealed soon.

Culver was raised on a family farm in Salisbury and was elected County Executive in 2014.

He began his career in real estate sales before owning a construction and real estate development business that built four subdivisions totaling 150 homes in the area.

He most recently owned a restaurant before running for office.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Culver was battling liver cancer while sharing his condolences: