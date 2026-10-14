Maryland Congressman Andy Harris clashes with journalist after debate

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Maryland Rep. Andy Harris Outburst (Credit: The Baltimore Banner)

The Brief Maryland Congressman Andy Harris clashed with a reporter in a heated exchange after a debate. During the confrontation, Rep. Harris demanded the reporter stop filming him, citing Maryland's two-party consent law. Voters shared mixed reactions to the incident, which was captured on video.



Maryland Republican Congressman Andy Harris sparked backlash Tuesday night after a heated exchange with a reporter during a post-debate press conference.

During the confrontation, Rep. Harris demanded the journalist stop filming him, called for a police officer and threatened her with criminal prosecution.

What we know:

The incident, which was captured on camera by The Baltimore Banner, unfolded shortly after Harris debated his 1st Congressional District Democratic challenger, Dan Schwartz, at the Chesapeake Grove Inter-Generational Center in Cambridge, Maryland.

Following the debate, Capital News Service reporter Cat Murphy joined a press conference with the lawmaker.

When Murphy began recording, Harris demanded that she stop, warned that he would refer her to a prosecutor and insisted that Maryland’s two-party consent law required his explicit permission. Maryland's two-party consent law typically applies to private conversations rather than press conferences held with elected officials.

"You do not have my permission to record. If you record, we will refer you to the prosecutor! Everyone here is recording. But you are not allowed to! We’re in a two-party state! You are not allowed to record!" Harris said.

The exchange quickly escalated as Harris called for law enforcement intervention and demanded the seizure of Murphy's equipment.

"Take her camera. You take her camera. She is violating—In fact, get an officer in here. She is violating the law on two-party recording. We need an officer!" Harris shouted.

Now serving his eighth term, Harris has spent 15 years in Congress, chairs the House Freedom Caucus and stands as Maryland's only Republican congressman. Next month, Maryland voters will decide on a Democratic-backed ballot question that could redraw the state's congressional districts to target Harris's seat.

What they're saying:

Voters across the 1st District in Queen Anne's County shared mixed reactions to the confrontation.

"Should he be telling reporters they can’t record a press conference? No! Absolutely not! Absolutely not!" one resident told FOX 5.

Another voter echoed the need for media access: "No, it’s a press conference, it’s televised, it’s recorded, it’s word of mouth, you have to keep recording."

Other residents voiced support for the lawmaker’s frustration.

"I think the press goes too far sometimes. Sometimes they ask questions or repeat a question after it’s been answered," another resident said.

Murphy said that she was unavailable for comment Wednesday. Congressman Harris initially agreed to an interview with FOX 5 on Wednesday, but later canceled the appearance, citing scheduling conflicts.