Maryland Comptroller says state’s internal tax processing system restored

The Comptroller of Maryland says their internal tax processing system has been restored following a system disruption.

Comptroller Brooke Lierman issued a statement saying the system had been restored on March 13.

"The system had been offline since Monday, March 6," according to Lierman’s statement. "Our staff is processing tax returns, refund requests, and direct debit requests and is working expeditiously through the week-long backlog. We expect to be fully up-to-date in processing requests by Wednesday, March 22."

"This systems outage highlights the need for the Office of the Comptroller to modernize and update our legacy IT systems – some decades old – in order to improve the services offered by our agency, a key recommendation of the my Transition Team," Lierman continued. "As your Comptroller, I am committed to the principles of transparency and accountability and will always do my best to provide updates on our efforts to ensure incidents like these do not happen again."