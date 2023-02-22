Maryland city ranked most ethnically diverse in the country

A new survey found that Maryland is one of the most ethnically diverse places in the country, with the top ranked city and three other cities ranked in the top ten.

According to the report, put together by personal-finance website WalletHub, the most ethnically diverse city in the country is Germantown.

The other three Maryland cities that ranked in the top ten were Gaithersburg at three, Silver Spring at four, and Rockville at eight.

The other cities in the top ten were Jersey City, NJ, New York, NY, Kent, WA, Spring Valley, NV, San Jose, CA, and Oakland, CA.

The list compared more than 500 of the largest U.S. cities using three factors, ethno-racial diversity, linguistic diversity and birthplace diversity.

The report, of the cities compared for the list, Parkersburg, WV was the least ethnically diverse.

Click here to read the full report.