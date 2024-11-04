Maryland child hospitalized after accidental shooting; 18-year-old facing charges

Prince George’s County Police announced the arrest of a man in connection with an accidental shooting that left a 5-year-old girl injured after she found an unsecured firearm in a Bowie home on Sunday.

The child, who remains in the hospital, is expected to make a full recovery, according to officials.

Police say Elijah Fauntleroy, 18, of Temple Hills, brought a loaded gun into the home on Brookedge Court around 3:50 p.m., leaving it unattended in the living room.

Elijah Fauntleroy, 18, of Temple Hills, Md. Photo via

Moments later, the 5-year-old found the gun, unintentionally firing a shot that struck her once.

Following the shooting, Fauntleroy allegedly took the firearm and left the home.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit identified Fauntleroy as the suspect and obtained charges against him. He was arrested by the Fugitive Unit early Monday.

Fauntleroy now faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment and firearms offenses. He will be transported to the Department of Corrections.