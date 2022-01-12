Body cam video from fatal officer-involved shooting in Silver Spring released

The Dashboard and body-cam video from the fatal police-involved shooting that left a Silver Spring man dead was released today by the Maryland Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General.

The seven-minute visual shows footage of the late-night December 2021 traffic stop where four Montgomery County police officers shot and killed 27-year-old Osman Sesay after he fired rounds from his handgun at them.

Most of the video comes directly from the vantage point of Montgomery County police officer Nathan Lenhart, an 8-year veteran.

The first clip shows Officer Lenhart ,one of the officers who discharged his duty weapon, drive to conduct a traffic stop near Wayne Avenue and Dartmouth Avenue.

Shortly after, Lenhart and three other responding officers ask the occupants in the vehicle to place their hands out of the window. Sesay appears to step out of the rear passenger side of the car and fire at the officers -- who returned fire.

The video pauses for clarity once Sesay steps out of the vehicle flashing his weapon.

Montgomery County Police release body cam video from fatal officer-involved shooting

Officer Lenhart’s bodycam video shows officers approach Sesay after the shooting, and Sesay’s handgun can be seen lying on the ground near him. It is highlighted within the visual.

Police encountered Sesay after they were originally responding to a shooting call in the 900 block of Bonifant Street.

Maryland’s Independent Investigations Division says it will continue to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.