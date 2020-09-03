Maryland athletics pauses workouts for all programs following 46 positive COVID-19 tests

article

The University of Maryland, College Park has paused all athletic workouts after 46 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 across 10 teams. This story was first reported by The Diamondback on Thursday.

From August 31 to September 1, the school's athletic department says it conducted 501 tests on athletes, which received a positivity rate of 9.2 percent.

"The most recent testing results have revealed an uptick in positive tests among Maryland student-athletes. Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily pausing all workouts for our programs," athletic director Damon Evans said in a statement. “We continue to educate our student-athletes and staff about best practices and protocols to be safe this time. We look forward to when our student-athletes can safely return to workouts and then restart their seasons."

A Maryland athletics spokesperson says the school plans to test all athletes again on Sept. 8.