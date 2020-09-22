Maryland among nation’s happiest states, according to list

The spirits of Maryland residents remain high – despite living through an unprecedented pandemic, and the social unrest that gripped the nation throughout the summer.

According to a new list published by Wallet Hub, Maryland ranks No. 5 among America’s states in terms of happiness.

In terms of overall scoring, Maryland ranked behind Hawaii at No. 1, and then Utah, Minnesota and New Jersey.

WalletHub created the list based on scores including “Emotional and Physical Well-Being,” “Work Environment” and “Community and Environment.”

Maryland registered at No. 3 in the Emotional and Physical Well-Being category.

According to the list, West Virginia ranked as America’s least happy state, with Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Kentucky rounding out the bottom of the list.

