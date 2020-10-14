Maryland AG's office investigating 2 pet stores that are still selling puppies despite new ban

article

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating two Maryland pet stores that refuse to stop selling puppies despite a law that prohibits it.

FOX 5 first reported on Just Puppies in August, in an investigation showing several Maryland pet stores are still selling puppies despite a law that took effect in January banning the practice due to puppy mill concerns.

READ MORE: Maryland pet shops still selling puppies despite new ban

This week, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office filed a petition to enforce a subpoena from June to get additional information on Just Puppies’ two locations in Rockville and Towson.

“The Division is investigating whether Respondent is selling dogs out of its retail pet stores in violation of” the law,” the document states.

FOX 5 confirmed Wednesday that the Rockville store continues to sell puppies, even though the City of Rockville voided the store’s license last month.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Rockville voids pet store license after FOX 5 report

Several customers left the store holding puppies, and a large truck delivered boxes that appeared to have air holes. An employee inside the store said an appointment was necessary to enter.

An attorney for Just Puppies and Charm City Puppies in Columbia has argued the shops can legally sell to customers if the customers make an appointment first.

“Just Puppies is lawfully operating,” said attorney Travis Martz. “The City of Rockville issued their letter in error without analyzing current law.”

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

However, a spokesperson for the Maryland Attorney General’s Office told FOX 5 in August, “the Maryland statute prohibits pet stores from selling cats and dogs to the public, no matter what method they use.”

Martz said the Attorney General’s Office is wrong in its interpretation of the law.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office said she could not comment on any enforcement action to stop the stores from operating. The City of Rockville referred FOX 5 to the attorney general’s office.

