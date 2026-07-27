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Teen boy identified in fatal Sunday night shooting in DC

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated July 27, 2026 10:41 AM EDT Published July 27, 2026 8:27 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Teenage boy died after a shooting Sunday night in the 3500 block of 10th Street.
    • He was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, where he later died.
    • The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.

WASHINGTON - A 17‑year‑old boy has been identified as the victim of a Sunday night shooting in northwest Washington. 

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3500 block of 10th Street around 10:14 p.m.

Police say the victim, Tavon Livingston of D.C., was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing. A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department. 

NewsWashington, D.C.D.C. Crime