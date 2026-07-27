Teen boy identified in fatal Sunday night shooting in DC

The Brief Teenage boy died after a shooting Sunday night in the 3500 block of 10th Street. He was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.



A 17‑year‑old boy has been identified as the victim of a Sunday night shooting in northwest Washington.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3500 block of 10th Street around 10:14 p.m.

Police say the victim, Tavon Livingston of D.C., was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing. A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.