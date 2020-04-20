Maryland acquires 500,000 COVID-19 tests from South Korea after weeks of discussions

Maryland has acquired half a million COVID-19 tests after weeks of discussions with South Korea, according to a spokesman for Governor Larry Hogan.

Mike Ricci said the tests are coming from the company LabGenomics in South Korea.

There were more than 13,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 516 deaths reported in the state as of April 20.

The procurement will be discussed in a press conference at 2 p.m.

