Maryland 2026 Primary Election: Polls open, what voters need to know

The Brief Maryland’s primary election is today with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting wrapped up last week with light turnout and more than 138,000 ballots cast. High‑profile races for governor and U.S. House seats will help shape the state’s political direction.



Maryland’s primary election is today. This is the final day to vote, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and in‑person registration available.

What we know:

The Democratic and Republican Parties use primary elections to choose their candidates for the general election, and only registered voters affiliated with each party may vote in that party’s primary.

Early voting wrapped up last week with light turnout. During the first seven days, more than 138,000 people cast ballots, accounting for roughly 3.8% of eligible primary voters in the state. Those totals are in addition to nearly 165,000 mail‑in ballots received by the Maryland State Board of Elections as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

High‑profile races for governor, state executive offices and all eight of Maryland’s U.S. House seats will help shape the state’s political direction and determine Maryland’s representation in Washington.

Here is what you need to know about when to vote, where to vote, who can vote, how to register and other key information for Maryland’s 2026 primary election.

Who can vote in the primary?

Maryland has closed primary elections. This is a type of election where only voters who are officially registered with a political party can vote in that party’s primary, according to Ballotpedia.

Nonpartisan voters may still vote in nonpartisan contests, such as school board races, if they appear on the ballot.

LIVE: Maryland Governor Primary Election Results 2026

When can I vote?

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 23, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How can I register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote online or by mail (June 2) has passed. However, Maryland offers same-day registration options for the primary election, per the Board.

To register on Election Day, visit your assigned polling place on June 23 and provide proof of residence.

Acceptable proof of residence includes:

An MVA-issued driver's license, ID card or change of address card

A utility bill, bank statement or paycheck

A government check or other official government document showing your name and address

How do I vote with a mail-in ballot?

You can return your mail-in ballot by mail as long as it is postmarked on or before Election Day, June 23, per the Board.

You can also hand-deliver your ballot to an official county drop box, a designated polling place, an Early Voting Center or your local board of elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Where can I vote in person?

If you choose to vote on Election Day (June 23), you must vote at your assigned polling place. You can look up your precinct on the state's online portal.

Who’s on the Ballot?

Governor & Lieutenant Governor

In Maryland, the governor and lieutenant governor run as a joint ticket. By voting for a gubernatorial candidate, you automatically vote for their running mate.

Wes Moore (D): Incumbent governor since 2023, seeking re-election. Moore is Incumbent governor since 2023, seeking re-election. Moore is campaigning on issues of affordability, public safety and education.

Eric Felber (D): Physician and medical clinic owner-operator. Felber is Physician and medical clinic owner-operator. Felber is emphasizing universal health care and raising the minimum wage.

Dan Cox (R): Former state delegate representing Frederick and Carroll counties. Cox has Former state delegate representing Frederick and Carroll counties. Cox has centered his platform on lower taxes, affordable energy and expanding homeownership.

Ed Hale (R): Businessman with backgrounds in local transit, banking and commerce. Hale has Businessman with backgrounds in local transit, banking and commerce. Hale has emphasized public safety, supporting small businesses, education and infrastructure.

Additional Republican candidates include: Carl A. Brunner Jr., L.D. Burkindine, Douglas Larcomb, John A. Myrick, Michael Oakes, Nancy Jane Taylor and Shannon Wright.

State Attorney General

Anthony G. Brown (D): Serving as Maryland Attorney General since 2023. Previously represented the 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives and served as Maryland's Lieutenant Governor.

James B. Rutledge III (R): An attorney with over 30 years of legal experience representing small businesses, health care professionals and school boards, according to his campaign website.

State Comptroller

Brooke E. Lierman (D): Serving as Maryland Comptroller since 2023. Previously practiced civil rights law and represented Baltimore City in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Sonya Dunn (R): Small business owner and CEO of JEMH Enterprises LLC. She has previously worked as a cultural and economic liaison for the District of Columbia government, according to her campaign website.

Federal & State Legislative Seats

U.S. Representative: All eight of Maryland’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election.

Maryland General Assembly: All 188 seats in Maryland’s state legislature are on the ballot, including 47 state senators and 141 state delegates.

For a full, personalized list of primary election races and polling places, visit the Maryland State Board of Elections website.