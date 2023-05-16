Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Tuesday introduced articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In the articles of impeachment, obtained by Fox News Digital, Greene claims that, under Wray’s watch, he has facilitated "the development of a Federal police force to intimidate, harass, and entrap American citizens that are deemed enemies of the Biden regime."

Greene highlighted instances of what she regarded as abuse of the bureau’s authority. These instances included, among others, the FBI’s "unprecedented raid" on the home of former President Donald Trump on Aug. 8, 2022, and the bureau’s creation of a "terrorist threat tag" following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier that summer.

After the FBI raid, Greene filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a news conference about the shortage of baby formula outside the US Capitol. (Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

President Trump nominated Wray in 2017 after firing then-director James Comey. Wray was sworn into the FBI on Aug. 2, 2017.

Greene's introduction of articles of impeachment comes after Special Counsel John Durham released his final report on the FBI's investigation of alleged collusion between Russia and Donald Trump in the 2016 campaign.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the Senate Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee during a hearing on the 2024 budgets for the FBI and DEA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 10, 2023. (Photo by OLIVIER DO Expand

Durham's report concluded that the FBI and DOJ jumped too hastily into the investigation and relied too much on raw and unconfirmed intelligence.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI and the DOJ for comment but has not yet heard back.

