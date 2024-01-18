March For Life faces winter weather obstacles in DC

The winter weather isn’t the only major event expected in D.C. Friday. The annual March For Life is set to take place in the morning, too.

The stage is already set up. You’ve got tech support, you’ve got the railings.

But come tomorrow – you may have more snow on the ground than we already have now.

So what does that mean for this event that brings thousands upon thousands of people to the National Mall every year?

FOX 5 reached out to District government officials with D.C.'s Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and they told us they’re recommending that attendees only drive if necessary.

They’re warning people that everything around here could be slippery on Friday, and officials said they’re telling people to watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia too.

Meanwhile, D.C. police say they’re working closely with local and federal partners to ensure safety and security surrounding the event.

As for the attendees, several told FOX 5 that snow or not — they’re ready to go.

"It’s going to be cold weather but we have marched for life in all kinds of weather in the years past and for the people who’ve traveled across the country, it’s really important to be here, to be speaking up for all of the people who are voiceless," said Tiffany Manor.

Matthew Harrison is also attending March For Life.

"My wife made sure I had everything I needed. I’ve got a scarf, hand warmers, and a hat. I’ve got my long johns on," he said. "I may even have snow skis in my bag, I don’t know."

It certainly sounds like tomorrow will be a good day to stay off the roads if you can, but if not, keep in mind, that there will be quite a few road closures associated with this event as well.