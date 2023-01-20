MARC train service restored following communication outage that suspended rail traffic for hours

Transit officials say a communication outage that suspended MARC rail traffic for much of the morning has been resolved and service is being restored.

"The system wide communication outage has been restored and service is being restored at this time," read an online post from MTA Maryland. "MARC Train will be operating on a reduced schedule due to the previous outage. Updates to follow as necessary."

The communication outage initially caused widespread delays before service was completely shut down around 6 a.m. Friday.

Officials did not say what caused the outage.

While service has been restored, widespread delays and service adjustments are expected to continue.

Riders can check service alerts online.