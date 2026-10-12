MARC train delays expected after CSX train derails in Montgomery County

The Brief A CSX train derailed in Rockville, Maryland, prompting delays for some MARC trains. One of the train cars fell, and two others were derailed. No injuries or spills were reported. There are no disruptions to Amtrak or Metro services.



A CSX train derailed in Rockville Monday afternoon, prompting delays for MARC Brunswick Line trains, according to Montgomery County officials.

What we know:

Two distributed power units and the auto rack car of a CSX train derailed around 12:25 p.m. near East Middle Lane and Hungerford Drive.

Officials said one of the train cars fell over. No one was on board, and no injuries or spills were reported.

Montgomery County fire and police officials responded to the scene.

All CSX Brunswick Line trains are expected to be delayed by about 15 to 25 minutes between Kensington and Rockville, officials said.

Track one remains clear, and Metro Red Line trains between Rockville and Shady Grover were not impacted.

The cause of the train derailment is under investigation.

There are no disruptions to Amtrak service.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Rockville Maryland Train Derailment (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)