Many concerned about paying bills during COVID-19 pandemic

April 1st is here and for most, the first of the month means the mortgage and rent are due now.

With most workers home, some without pay, bills are piling up, increased health insurance costs could be imminent or no health insurance at all — are all concerns. Stimulus checks are coming but not here yet.

Residents at leasing communities in northern Virginia, and like so many residents across the country, are scrambling to figure it all out, pay the bills and plan for what’s next.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis spoke with a tenant directly impacted. She wants to remain anonymous to avoid any reprisal but says her landlord told her he was listing the property for sale when she and her roommate made a partial payment after being furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most states, including Virginia and Maryland, have suspended all non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings which includes eviction cases for tenants unable to pay rent as a result of COVID-19.

The temporary eviction suspension is significantly vital for hourly wage workers and many who are on furlough or more likely to lose income and ultimately not be able to pay their rent because of business closures. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has also suspended all non-emergency evictions though some landlords are finding loopholes.

It’s not just bills, mortgages and rent — health insurance is in jeopardy for many.

Woodbridge resident John Sims works at a childcare center that closed. He’s just one of many across the country facing increased health insurance costs or no health insurance at all.

Sims says he was told to apply for unemployment benefits after April 14.

What should you do if you’re facing increased health care costs or no healthcare?

Kiplinger advises:

• Joining your spouse’s health insurance

• COBRA

• Exploring the health insurance market place

• Applying for Medicaid

• Ask for help

Regarding other bills, the US PIRG Education Fund advises calling your respective bill company directly, explain your circumstances and making a specific ask. Also, it is advised to avoid sharing personal information, cash advances and payday loans.

