1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Fort Washington

One person was killed in a three‑vehicle collision in Fort Washington on Wednesday night.

The crash was reported around 9:40 p.m. on northbound MD‑210 at Palmer Road. The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in that vehicle was taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 301‑731‑4422.