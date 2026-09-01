Suspect wanted for indecent exposure at Prince William County Target store

The Brief A man accused of exposing himself in a Prince William County store is wanted by police. The suspect was captured on surveillance camera. Police said he exposed himself and made sexual gestures toward a teen and her friends before walking away.



Police in Northern Virginia are asking for the community’s help to identify a man accused of exposing himself inside a Target store.

What we know:

According to Prince William County police, surveillance cameras captured the suspect dressed in a grey shirt and dark pants. He has a beard, a small afro and was seen holding an unknown object in his hand.

Prince William County Indecent Exposure Investigation

The man is accused of targeting a 15-year-old girl and her friends inside a store in the 4300 block of Fortuna Center Plaza in Dumfries around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police said he exposed himself, made sexual gestures and walked away.

The teen did not report any physical conduct or injuries, police said.

Prince William County Indecent Exposure Investigation

Shoppers react

What they're saying:

Shoppers who spoke to FOX 5 said they hope someone recognizes the suspect.

"Yeah, I mean between the afro and just overall look, I think people will be able to see this guy, that’s terrible, that’s terrible," said shopper Imani Bond.

"You know, it’s very disturbing. For the most part, it’s safe around here, walking in today and hearing this news, I just don’t know what to think, I’m wondering now, can I let her be outside by herself," said mother Hadiatu Jalloh.

Officials said the investigation into the indecent exposure is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.