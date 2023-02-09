Manhunt for suspect accused of shooting 2 Baltimore police officers underway

Police need your help finding a man accused of shooting two officers in Baltimore County.

On Thursday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department said one of its officers was seriously injured in a shooting involving 24-year-old David Linthicum.

David Linthicum, 24, of Cockeysville, MD

On Wednesday, police were called to a home in Cockeysville, Maryland due to reports of a person being in crisis. Once officers arrived, a family member escorted police to the suspect before shots were fired. The officer who was shot Wednesday is believed to be in stable condition.

Police believe Linthicum is armed and dangerous. Anyone that may have seen him or has information on his whereabouts do not approach him. Instead, call 911.