Manhunt continues for homicide suspect who escaped George Washington Hospital

A manhunt continues Thursday morning for a homicide suspect who escaped custody at George Washington Hospital.

Police say 30-year-old Christopher Haynes was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the hospital in the 900 block of 23rd Street.

Haynes is described as a black male, six-feet-tall, approximately 205 pounds with a medium brown complexion. He has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts underneath a white body suit. He has shoulder-length dreadlocks, and is wearing one red shoe. He is not handcuffed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Nearby George Washington University issued a temporary shelter in place order Wednesday just before 4 p.m. as police searched for Haynes. The shelter in places was lifted Wednesday night.

A police presence is still expected in the area as the search for Haynes continues.

University officials advised the school community to "exercise caution when moving around the Foggy Bottom Campus." All evening events and activities were canceled Wednesday. School officials also encouraged faculty to hold classes remotely where possible.

The FBI is offering a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to Haynes’ arrest.