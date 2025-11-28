Man, woman found dead at Gaithersburg apartment building

article

The Brief A man and woman, both 28, were found dead at an apartment building in Gaithersburg on Wednesday. The man was found dead on the ground outside the building; the woman was found with stab wounds in a hallway in the building. Officials found a knife at the scene.



Montgomery County police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a Gaithersburg apartment building this week.

Warwick Apartments investigation

What we know:

Officers and fire rescue teams were called out to the Warwick Apartments on University Boulevard West just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, after reports that someone had jumped from the building.

When they got there, first responders found Demetreis Lee on the ground near the pool. They pronounced him dead there at the scene.

Officers then searched the building to determine where Lee came from. On the 21st floor, they found Andrea Guirola with stab wounds, lying in the hallway. Officials tried to save her, but she also died at the scene.

Investigators said they found a knife at the building.

What they're saying:

A witness told police that Lee stabbed Guirola inside the apartment, but she was able to get out of the apartment before collapsing in the hallway where first responders found her. Lee was last scene on the balcony.

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the attack. The bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the official cause of death.