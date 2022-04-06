Man with machete arrested, charged after attack in Waldorf: police

Authorities say a man was arrested and faces charges after attacking another man with a machete in Charles County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened on April 3 around 7:10 p.m. in the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf.

Coby Elliott Stewart, Jr. (Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say 31-year-old Coby Elliott Stewart, Jr. was arguing with another man when he pulled out a machete he was carrying and swung it at the victim.

The man suffered cuts to the face and hand and was taken to a nearby hospital with non- life-threatening injuries.

Stewart, Jr. was arrested a short time later by officer who say he was wearing a sheath which contained the machete.

Stewart, Jr. faces first-degree and second-degree assault charges and is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.