Man who fled police responding to weapon complaint at elementary school hit by car on Dulles Toll Road

A suspect who was fleeing from police along the Dulles Toll Road in Fairfax County is in the hospital after being hit by a car.

Fairfax County Police say officers responded to a weapons complaint at Hutchison Elementary School located at 13209 Parcher Avenue in Herndon around 4:09 p.m.

Police say reports indicated that a man had fired shots into the air at the school.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed four men standing behind the school building.

As officers approached the group, police say, one of the four men began running away.

The man ran into a wooded area behind the school and eventually ended up on the Dulles Toll Road where he was hit by a car.

Police say the car remained on the scene after the collision.

READ MORE: Man killed in Prince George's County stabbing

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say, after the incident, a gun was recovered in the wooded area that the man ran through.

The incident remains under investigation.