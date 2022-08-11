Man who burned woman to death in Falls Church arrested

Fairfax County police have arrested and charged the man they believe is responsible for setting a woman on fire and killing her in a Falls Church apartment.

The suspect, 47-year-old Richard Montano, of Arlington, is now being held in jail without bond.

He's charged with second-degree murder for the death of 40-year-old Kelly Vaca Abacay.

Police say not only did he set Abacay on fire, but he stabbed her.

The big question remains why did Montano do it?

Richard Montano, 47

"In every homicide that’s one of our big questions is why. That is yet to be answered in this case," said Major Ed O'Carroll at a press conference Thursday. "I hope, my detectives hope, we’ll find out why. What we do have is evidence pointing that he is likely the only person responsible. We are not actively looking for anybody else, but we still have some questions, and we hope to get to the bottom of this."

Abacay's friends describe her as a great friend, mother, and person who was always the life of the party. There's a growing memorial where the tragedy took place at The Villages at Falls Church apartments. People are paying their respects by lighting candles and leaving flowers.

"I was in shock, I couldn’t believe it," said Yerin Ronero, Abacay's friend. "I just couldn’t believe it. The person who did it is a friend of ours. We’ve known each other for a long time. It’s just shocking."

Yesterday, a neighbor called Fairfax County police after hearing a woman screaming and yelling for help. First responders tried to save her, but Kelly died at the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kelly Vaca Abacay, 40

Police say Montano is also charged with burglary with intent to commit murder and burning of an occupied dealing.

The medical examiner is still determining the exact cause of death.

Police say this is an ongoing domestic investigation.

This is a developing story.