One man is dead, and two others are hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose at the Wheaton Metro Station on Monday.

The Brief One man died and two were hospitalized following a suspected overdose at Wheaton Metro Station. Emergency responders found all three men unresponsive Monday around 8:15 p.m. Authorities say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.



Emergency crews responded to the station around 8:15 p.m. and located all three men unresponsive.

All three were transported to a nearby hospital where one was later pronounced dead. The condition of the other two is unknown at this time.

Authorities said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 1 man dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected drug overdose at Wheaton Metro Station