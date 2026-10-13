Expand / Collapse search

1 man dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected drug overdose at Wheaton Metro Station

By
News
Published October 13, 2026 11:16 AM EDT
Published October 13, 2026 11:16 AM EDT

WHEATON, Md. - One man is dead, and two others are hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose at the Wheaton Metro Station on Monday.

The Brief

    • One man died and two were hospitalized following a suspected overdose at Wheaton Metro Station.
    • Emergency responders found all three men unresponsive Monday around 8:15 p.m.
    • Authorities say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Emergency crews responded to the station around 8:15 p.m. and located all three men unresponsive.

 All three were transported to a nearby hospital where one was later pronounced dead. The condition of the other two is unknown at this time.

Authorities said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Image 1 of 4

1 man dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected drug overdose at Wheaton Metro Station

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

NewsMontgomery CountyWheaton-Glenmont