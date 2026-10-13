1 man dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected drug overdose at Wheaton Metro Station
WHEATON, Md. - One man is dead, and two others are hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose at the Wheaton Metro Station on Monday.
Emergency crews responded to the station around 8:15 p.m. and located all three men unresponsive.
All three were transported to a nearby hospital where one was later pronounced dead. The condition of the other two is unknown at this time.
Authorities said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
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1 man dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected drug overdose at Wheaton Metro Station
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Department of Police.