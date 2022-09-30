Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire

The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5.

Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.

Sullivan was arrested and charged with assault. He has been banned from the park for five years.

A spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS says Sullivan was originally placed on administrative leave in a separate personnel matter on Aug. 31, and he was in that status at the time of the incident. They released this statement to FOX 5:

"The actions witnessed in the video are absolutely unacceptable. Our department was notified on September 27, 2022, that an employee of our agency had been arrested and charged with simple assault by Metropolitan Police. Prior to this incident, the individual was on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of an internal personnel process. He will remain on leave as our internal investigation into this matter continues."