A Virginia man has been arrested after stabbing a dog in Falls Church while the pet was on a walk with its owner, leading to the animal being euthanized.

Police say the deadly incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14 at the intersection of W. Broad Street and S. Maple Avenue. There were no injuries to other people.

The suspect was been identified as 25-year-old Hassan Reyan Ibrahim of Broadlands, Va. He was believed to be driving his white 2006 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tags VYA-8587.

Witnesses reported the suspect's license plate number to the police, and he was later arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police Department during a traffic stop near Dulles Airport at 11 a.m. Monday.

Ibrahim is being transported to the Loudoun County jail and is expected to be extradited to face charges by the City of Falls Church. The reason for the attack is not yet known.

"Our hearts go out to the family of this dog," said Falls Chuch Acting Police Chief Jiwan Chhetri. "Pets are members of the family, and we grieve along with them. We give our thanks to our colleagues at the MWAA Police Department for their swift action. We also thank the community members who took down the license plate Information when they saw this heinous attack -- it was a critical piece in catching this suspect."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Gandionko at cgandionko@fallschurchva.gov or call 703-241-5053.



