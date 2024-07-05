Man wakes up at gunpoint with 3 suspects in his vehicle in DC armed carjacking

A man in D.C. woke up after sleeping in his car to three suspects with a gun demanding he exit his vehicle.

According to police, the victim was sleeping in his vehicle in the 800 block of O Street, Northwest on Thursday, June 27, at approximately 5:25 a.m. Police say the victim awoke to three suspects in his vehicle with one armed with a firearm.

The suspects demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.



The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.