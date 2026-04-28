Man taken into custody after repeated trespassing at CIA Headquarters, court documents say

A man was taken into custody for trespassing at CIA Headquarters after two earlier incidents at the same Fairfax County complex, according to court documents.

What we know:

Connor Lynn Mayo is accused of driving past warning signs and approaching the main gate without authorization around 9:40 a.m. on April 27. Court records say Mayo acknowledged he was trespassing and told officers he believed he was "intended to be at CIA," despite prior warnings not to return.

CIA Police identified him as the same individual involved in trespassing incidents on April 24 and April 26. In the first encounter, officers directed Mayo to leave after he approached the main entrance in a vehicle. Two days later, he returned and bypassed a security barrier by following a cleared vehicle, leading to a citation and a warning that he would be arrested if he came back.

According to the documents, Mayo expressed a desire to be arrested and said he had visited the Pentagon the previous day.

The investigation is ongoing.