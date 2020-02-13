Man stuck, killed by SUV in Montgomery County

A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in the Montgomery Village area of Montgomery County.

Authorities say the incident was reported just after 7 p.m. when an SUV driving southbound on Midcounty Highway near Pier Point Place struck 62-year-old Adonias Gomez.

Gomez was hospitalized but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV has been identified. He and a female passenger were not injured.

This investigation is continuing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.