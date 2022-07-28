Man struck, killed while skateboarding by hit-and-run driver in Howard County

Howard County police are asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian overnight in Columbia.

The victim, Joseph Shawn Deliberts, 32, of Columbia, was found by a passerby in the median of Snowden River Parkway south of Oakland Mills Road this morning just before 6 a.m. Investigators believe Deliberts was skateboarding on the travel portion of the roadway when he was struck.

Police have not confirmed what time the incident occurred or what make and model of vehicle may have struck him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Snowden River Parkway was closed in both directions between Oakland Mills and Rustling Leaf for approximately three hours.