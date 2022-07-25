7-year-old boy in serious condition after hit-and-run crash in DC

A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital in serious condition after police say he was struck by a car in Southeast.

Authorities say the crash happened in a parking lot near a playground on the 1800 block of Mississippi Avenue. Police received the call around 6:41 p.m.

The driver left the silver Kia at the scene of the crash and fled on foot, according to police.

The young boy was transported by U.S. Park Police helicopter to a hospital and officials say he is conscious and breathing.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.