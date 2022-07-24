12-year-old driver dies after car crash in Howard County: police

A 12-year-old girl was killed in Howard County after police the car she was driving veered off the road.

Howard County Police say the single car crash happened around 2:08 a.m. Saturday along Broken Land Parkway in Columbia.

Investigators say a 2017 Toyota Corolla, that they believe was being driven by the 12-year-old girl, left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

The crash happened on Broken Land Parkway just south of Cradlerock Way.

Police say the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators also revealed that a 36-year-old man was in the passenger seat of the car at the time of the crash. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries, but authorities have not provided an update on his condition.

Police did not indicate how the two people in the car are related or why the 12-year-old girl was driving at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.