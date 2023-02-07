Man struck, killed in hit-and-run on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway

The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Powder Mill Road in the Laurel area.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. United States Park Police officers say no vehicles remained on the scene.

Authorities say the striking vehicle is described as a metallic blue Nissan Maxima with damage to the front driver's side and mirror

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-379-4877 or USPP_TIPLINE@nps.gov.