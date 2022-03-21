Man struck, killed in hit-and-run in Camp Springs

article

Authorities say a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Monday morning in Camp Springs.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on northbound Branch Avenue near I-495.

Police say the striking vehicle fled the scene. Officer say the vehicle is believed to be a red Kia Optima.

The victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is continuing at this time.