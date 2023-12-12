Man struck, killed by vehicle in Camp Springs

Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Prince George's County.

Officers found the man in the roadway in the 5000 block of Branch Avenue around 3 a.m.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision. The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene.

Traffic along Branch Avenue is closed from the D.C. beltway to Auth Way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.