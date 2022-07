Authorities say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning in Northwest, D.C.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near 7th Street and Rhode Island Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the striking vehicle remained at the location.

The incident remains under investigation.

