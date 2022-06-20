Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Prince George’s County: police
SUITLAND, Md. - Authorities say a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver late Saturday night in Prince George's County.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Image 1 of 3
▼
The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday near Silver Hill Road and Navy Day Drive in the Suitland area.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Police say the drive of the striking vehicle did not remain at the scene.
The intersection was closed for several hours.