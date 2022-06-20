Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Prince George’s County: police

Authorities say a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver late Saturday night in Prince George's County.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday near Silver Hill Road and Navy Day Drive in the Suitland area.

Police say the drive of the striking vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours.