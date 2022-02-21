Man struck by train at L'Enfant Plaza; Blue, Orange, Silver line trains bypassing station

A person was struck by a train at L'Enfant Plaza Station, causing the Blue, Orange and Silver line trains to bypass the station.

The individual, an adult male, was struck around 11:20 a.m. Monday morning on the lower level. DC Fire and EMS removed him from the tracks.

He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Blue, Orange and Silver line trains are bypassing the station due to the emergency response. Shuttle bus service is being provided.

Based upon the preliminary investigation, the man appears to have intentionally placed himself in the path of the train.