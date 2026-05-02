Man stabbed to death in Northeast DC; suspect arrested at scene

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The Brief A man was stabbed early Saturday in Northeast D.C. and later died at a hospital. Police say the suspect was still at the scene and has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing as officials work to learn more.



A man has died after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Northeast D.C., according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 12:46 a.m. to the 1100 block of 1st Street NE for a report of a person with a knife.

When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from stab wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died despite lifesaving efforts.

Arrest made

Police say the suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

What's next:

The Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate the homicide.