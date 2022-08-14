Man stabbed after argument in Fairfax County; Police searching for suspect

An investigation is underway after a stabbing in Fairfax County that left a man hospitalized Saturday night, according to police.

Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the incident in the 6000 blk of Argyle Drive in Falls Church, Virginia around 8:39 p.m. Saturday.

Once there, officers found a man who had been stabbed. Investigators believe the man was stabbed after an argument, but did not indicate what sparked that argument.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police initially had said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, but later updated his condition.

Investigators say they are searching for a suspect in connection with the stabbing. They described the suspect as a Hispanic teenager with black curly hair, but were not able to provide other details.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call 911.