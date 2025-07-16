Man stabbed 8 times, woman stabbed in neck in Maryland, suspect charged

A man and woman were stabbed in the neck by a suspect in St. Mary's County during a domestic dispute, according to police.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a reported assault in the 42000 block of Mechanicsville, Maryland on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at around 5:50 p.m.

According to officials, when deputies arrived, a male suspect matching the description of the suspect provided by dispatchers was in the yard of the reported incident location.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Mark Anthony Cranston Jr. He was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies located two adult victims, who fled to a neighboring house, suffering from severe injuries.

Police say the female victim had a single wound to her neck consistent with a stabbing. The male victim had approximately seven to eight stab wounds to the neck, left arm, and right shoulder, as well as a laceration to the neck and a contusion to his face. A knife with an approximately ten-inch blade was recovered from the scene.

Maryland State Police Aviation transported both victims to area hospitals, where they remain in stable condition.

According to an investigation, the assault was the result of a domestic-related dispute between the suspect and the victims.

Cranston was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of assault first-degree, and two counts of assault second-degree.



