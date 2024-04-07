Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed overnight in Prince George's County: police

By
Updated  April 7, 2024 2:49pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours in Prince George’s County Sunday, police say. 

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Suitland Road at 3:15 a.m. on April 7 for a shooting. 

At the scene, they found an adult male in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. 

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and a motive in the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.