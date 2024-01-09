Man shot, killed near White House

D.C. police say a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning several blocks away from the White House.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 Block of K Street. Investigators say the man arrived at a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for a male suspect, 6-feet-2-inches tall, wearing a black puffy coat and gray pants.

They are also looking for a white BMW M535I with DC license plate DLR05020 and a broken right mirror.

