Man shot, killed in Temple Hills; no suspects or motives, police say

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Prince George's County.

Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills around 8:40 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Officer say when they arrived they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.