Man shot, killed in Prince George's County shopping center

A man was shot and killed in a shopping center in Prince George's County Thursday, according to police.

Prince George's County Police say officers responded to the shooting at a Domino's restaurant around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. The restaurant is located in Penn Mar Shopping Center along the 2900 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville, Maryland.

At the scene officers found a man on the sidewalk outside the store suffering from gunshot wounds, but did not indicate if the shooting happened inside or outside of the store.

After the shooting, the victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators have not revealed personal information about the victim.

Police say after the shooting, the suspect fled the scene. They believe the shooting was not a random act, and that the suspect and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.

Investigators are working to determine identify the suspect and a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.