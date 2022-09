Authorities say a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in D.C.'s Trinidad neighborhood.

The shooting was reported just before 2:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of Meigs Place in the northeast.

Police told FOX 5 the victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The nearby KIPP DC Webb Campus school was temporarily locked down while police investigated.

No suspects or motives have been released at this time.