Man shot and killed early Thursday in Hyattsville

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The Brief A man died following an early morning shooting Thursday in Hyattsville. Police found the victim with gunshot wounds in the roadway. Detectives report no suspects or motive.



A man died following an early morning shooting Thursday in Hyattsville, police said.

Prince George's County police officers responded around 5:15 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Belle Haven Drive. Officers found the victim in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives report no suspects or motive. Police ask anyone with information to call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.